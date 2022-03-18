1 in 3 nursing home residents haven't had COVID-19 booster, AARP says 

Thirty-six percent of U.S. nursing home residents and 64 percent of staffers had not received a COVID-19 booster as of late February, an AARP analysis published March 17 found.

Some states had even lower booster rates than the national average. Less than half of nursing home residents were boosted in Arizona, Florida and Nevada. Less than a quarter of workers were boosted in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.