1 dead, 2 hospitalized after dishwashing liquid served in California nursing home

Three residents at a San Mateo, Calif.-based nursing home were "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice," SFist reported Aug. 30.

One resident died of poisoning, and the other two are critically injured, SFist reported.

The accidental poisoning happened Aug. 27 at the Atria Park Senior Living facility.

Atria issued a statement saying, "When this occurred, our staff immediately contacted authorities, and the residents were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. We are conducting our own internal investigation, and the employees involved have been suspended until this investigation concludes."