Ohio nursing home aide charged in patient's death

Federal authorities on Feb. 27 arrested a nurse's aide in connection to the death of a dementia patient who escaped from a Canton, Ohio-based nursing home in 2018, reports The Canton Repository.

Mark Billiter, 56, fled from Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center in April 2018 and was found dead outside of a gas station two days later. The Stark County (Ohio) Coroner's Office ruled his death an accident and said he died from hypothermia.

Dewarn Bell, 53, worked as a state-tested nursing assistant at the facility at the time of Mr. Billiter's escape. Authorities declined to disclose what role they believe Ms. Bell had in his death.

She's been charged with reckless homicide and gross patient neglect, according to court records cited by The Canton Repository.

