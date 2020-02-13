New Jersey facility improperly discharged elderly man in 3-hour Uber ride home, suit claims

A New Jersey woman filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against Twin Cedars Senior Living Feb. 10, alleging that the facility improperly discharged her 81-year-old husband home in a three-hour Uber ride, which ultimately led to his death last year, reports nj.com.

Eugene Hamill was admitted to the Shohola, Pa.-based assisted living facility in July 2018. The suit claims that Twin Cedars leaders concocted a plan to discharge Mr. Hamill in September 2018 after determining they could no longer profit from his stay at the facility.

The suit also alleges that Tamara Singer, the facility's administrator, ignored a warning from a state health official that it would be unsafe and illegal to send Mr. Hamill home in an Uber, reports CNN.

Mr. Hamill — who had heart disease, bone cancer and hypertension — suffered a stroke and heart attack during the Uber ride home. He was subsequently hospitalized in intensive care and died in September 2019.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services determined that Twin Cedars failed to provide Mr. Hamill's family with a 30-day discharge notice and violated state laws banning the neglect or mistreatment of a resident. The facility had its license revoked in December 2018 and has since been operating on a provisional license.

Twin Cedars declined CNN and nj.com's requests to comment on the lawsuit.

