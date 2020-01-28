California nursing home fined $13K+ for firing nurse after maternity leave

Van Nuys, Calif.-based Care Center on Hazeltine was fined $13,640 after firing a nurse when she returned from maternity leave, the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The nursing facility violated the Family and Medical Leave Act, according to a U.S. Labor Department investigation, under which employees are allowed to return to the same position and conditions held before taking time off.

Care Center had to pay the nurse for lost wages and damages. The facility also offered the nurse her job back, which she rejected.

The nursing home did not respond to the Los Angeles Daily News for comment.

