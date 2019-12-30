Unvaccinated students will be banned from Seattle public schools after new year

Seattle Public Schools is requiring proof of vaccinations, without which students will not be allowed to return for the new year.

The school district stated that student records must "reflect updated immunization status" by Jan. 8. Those students whose records do not show proof of vaccinations will not be allowed to attend school, and the missed days will be recorded as unexcused absences. They can return once their vaccination record is complete. There are no exceptions for students receiving special education services.

Seattle Public Schools cited Washington state law, which requires students to have immunization records that are complete or in the process of being completed to be able to attend school. Students can attend school if they have a signed certificate of exemption, but personal and philosophical exemptions from vaccines are not allowed.



The district is notifying families of students whose records do not reflect up-to-date vaccinations or have missing information via email, postal mail and letters sent home from the school.

The district also set up free immunization clinics for students at three schools on Dec. 27, Dec. 30 and Jan. 3.

The decision comes in the midst one of the worst years for measles outbreaks in the U.S. and around the world. The CDC reported 1,276 individual cases of measles confirmed in 31 states through Dec. 5. Washington experienced two outbreaks of measles this year totaling 87 cases.

