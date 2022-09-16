WHO discourages use of GSK, Regeneron antibody drugs against omicron

GSK's and Regeneron's COVID-19 treatments don't work against omicron and its subvariants, a World Health Organization panel said Sept. 16.

The WHO updated its COVID-19 drug guidelines to place GSK's treatment, sotrovimab, and Regeneron's drugs, casirivimab and imdevimab, under the "strong recommendations against" column. Ivermectin is in the tier above, "weak or conditional recommendations against," as it is only approved for research settings.

Clinical trials showed "meaningfully reduced neutralization activity" in the drugmaker's products, the panel found.

GSK and Regeneron did not immediately respond to Becker's requests for comment, but GSK told Bloomberg it's disappointed by the WHO recommendation, and Regeneron said the treatment hasn't been in the U.S. for months after the FDA limited the guidance for casirivimab and imdevimab because of omicron.