White House prioritizes omicron-targeted vaccines over 2nd boosters

The Biden administration is pushing for vaccine-makers to tweak their vaccines for better efficacy against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 while suppressing efforts to deploy a second booster to adults younger than 50, The Washington Post reported July 22.

Federal health officials, who asked for anonymity, told the Post the modified vaccines are expected in mid-September, a few weeks before the earlier deadline.

Currently, two booster shots are recommended for adults 50 and older and immunocompromised people 12 and older. As cases rise again and current vaccine efficacy wanes with each new variant, health experts have advised not waiting for the updated vaccines, which await regulators' approval.

A final decision has not been made, but more directives are expected soon, the Post reported.