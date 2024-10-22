Walmart is 1st retailer to deliver Rx, general products together

On Oct. 22, Walmart shared its plan to become the first retailer to offer combined delivery of pharmacy and general merchandise online orders.

In a recent survey, 55% of Walmart customers said they wanted to have their prescriptions delivered alongside their groceries and other purchases.

The offering is available in Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina and Wisconsin, and by February 2025, Walmart plans to expand the pharmacy delivery service to 49 states. (Walmart does not operate any pharmacies in North Dakota.)

Same-day delivery will be offered across Walmart's 4,600 pharmacies, the company said. Walmart also plans to introduce on-demand and express delivery options soon, allowing prescriptions to be delivered "within hours or, with express delivery, in as soon as 30 minutes."