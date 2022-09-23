Walgreens president to leave company

The president of Walgreens Boots Alliance, John Standley, is exiting the company and his pharmacy role will be filled by the CEO Shields Health Solutions, which Walgreens fully acquired for $1.3 billion Sept. 20.

Mr. Standley will stay in the role until Nov. 1 before "leaving the company to pursue other opportunities," Walgreens said. Shields CEO Lee Cooper will be executive vice president of pharmacy Oct. 1. Tracey Brown, president of retail products and chief customer officer, will handle the business's retail sector after Mr. Standley's departure, according to the news release.

Before his CEO role at Shields Health, a specialty pharmacy services provider, Mr. Cooper was the president and CEO of GE Healthcare in the U.S. and Canada.