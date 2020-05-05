Walgreens introduces order-ahead drive-thru service

Walgreens is now offering a drive-thru service that allows customers to order some household and health products online and pick them up at participating drive-thrus, the company said May 4.

Walgreens calls it "on the spot" drive-thru shopping, and products available include cleaning supplies, select over-the-counter drugs, some grocery items, medical supplies, first aid and paper goods.

The service won't be available in Connecticut or Puerto Rico.

On May 5, Walgreens said it is resuming standard operating hours at most of its stores, except for those in tourist locations, downtown city centers or markets with government-mandated curfews, which will continue to operate under limited hours. In California, normal hours will resume May 18.

