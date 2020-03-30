Walgreens expands drive-thru shopping

In an effort to promote social distancing, Walgreens will allow customers to pick up non-prescription items through its drive-thru.

Walgreens said the offering will be available at its 7,300 pharmacy drive-thrus nationwide.

Customers can purchase a variety of products through the drive-thru, including cleaning supplies, over-the-counter drugs, select grocery items and medical supplies.

"We're continuing to quickly introduce new and different ways to meet customers' needs for greater convenience during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also promoting social distancing as one of the most important preventive measures we can take," said Lisa Badgley, senior vice president of pharmacy and retail operations at Walgreens.

