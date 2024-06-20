UW Health's solution to limited pharmacy hours

As pharmacies trim operating hours, Madison, Wis.-based UW Health is improving convenience and increasing access with medication kiosks.

Customized kiosks stocked with patients' medicines are now in two UW Health hospitals and the system's pharmacy services building, according to a June 17 news release. If a patient requests to pick up their prescription at a kiosk, UW Health will stock the medicine in the locked devices and provide the customer a code to obtain their medicines at their convenience.

Aliyah Cruz, PharmD, a pharmacy administrative resident, led the initiative.

"People can't always get to a pharmacy during business hours, and for some patients not being able to take their medication until the pharmacy opens the next day can have a big impact on their health," Dr. Cruz said in the release.