USP's list of vulnerable medications: What to know

The U.S. Pharmacopeia has published its 2024-2025 Vulnerable Medicines List, identifying 100 drugs at risk of supply disruptions in the U.S.

The list includes 49 medications for chronic conditions and 51 for acute care, with an aim of informing efforts to improve supply chain reliability, according to a March 4 news release from the nonprofit organization.

The analysis, based on data from sources including the USP Medicine Supply Map, found that 71% of the drugs identified as the most vulnerable are injectables, including sodium chloride injection, dextrose injection, heparin sodium injection, propofol and lidocaine hydrochloride injection.

The report also highlights that while 61% of the medicines listed were not in shortage as of January 2025, they remain at high risk of shortage.