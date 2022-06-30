US to pay $3.2B for 105M doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech has inked a deal for $3.2 billion with the federal government to deliver 105 million COVID-19 adult and child vaccines by the end of summer 2022, according to a June 29 press release.

The vaccine manufacturer has an additional 195 million 30-, 10- and 3-microgram doses in a stockpile the U.S. can also purchase.

Pending approval and authorization from the FDA and CDC, the summer delivery could include updated vaccines that are more effective against omicron, BioNTech's chief business and chief commercial officer, Sean Marett, said in the press release. An FDA panel recently recommended omicron-targeted vaccines June 28, with future meetings planned for July.

In another move, Pfizer submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA June 30 with the hopes of prescribing Paxlovid to people with severe illness from COVID-19. The antiviral treatment is currently only authorized for people with mild to moderate symptoms.