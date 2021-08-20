US to expand COVID-19 vaccine production to donate more doses to world

The U.S. is scaling up its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing so it can donate more doses to other countries, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House chief medical adviser, told CNBC Aug. 19.

Dr. Fauci said the effort will allow the U.S. to "donate hundreds and hundreds of millions of doses to the low- and middle-income countries."

His words come two weeks after the World Health Organization called for an international moratorium on COVID-19 boosters. The WHO argues wealthy nations should wait to roll out booster plans for their residents, as millions of people in other parts of the world remain unvaccinated.

Dr. Fauci said the U.S. has donated more than 120 million doses to 80 countries and $4 billion in resources to Covax, the WHO-backed global vaccine access initiative.

"We are doing both," Dr. Fauci said. "We're very sensitive to the needs of the developing world who need vaccine doses, but we believe we can do both."