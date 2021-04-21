US daily vaccinations top 3 million 2 weeks in a row

The pace of daily vaccinations in the U.S. has been above 3 million for two weeks straight, according to CDC data cited by CNBC.

The number of daily vaccinations is down slightly from the peak of 3.4 million per day reported on April 13 to just over 3 million as of April 20.

As of April 21, just over 40 percent of U.S. residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and 26 percent have been fully vaccinated.

More than 40 percent of residents in 24 states and Washington, D.C., are at least partially vaccinated, CNBC reported. Progress varies across states.

More than 80 percent of people age 65 or older are at least partially vaccinated, and 65 percent are fully vaccinated.

The U.S. reports an average of 63,800 new infections daily, according to Johns Hopkins University data cited by CNBC. The country is reporting about 700 daily COVID-19 deaths.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Over-the-counter COVID-19 tests now at CVS, Walgreens

J&J reports $100M in COVID-19 vaccine sales

FDA limits emergency use of Eli Lilly COVID-19 antibody drug

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.