Update on COVID-19 testing sites at CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid

The country's top retail pharmacy chains have opened drive-thru COVID-19 diagnostic testing sites in several states across the country.

Below is an update of testing sites at CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid:

CVS:

CVS added two new drive-thru testing sites, one in Dearborn, Mich. and one in New Haven, Conn.





The company now has sites in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Michigan.





CVS has conducted 35,000 COVID-19 tests since March.





Testing is available at no cost to state residents who meet CDC criteria, and CVS is using Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test that gives results on the spot.

Walgreens:

Walgreens opened nine more drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in five states, part of its plan to open 15 sites across the country.





Testing sites are now open in Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Texas.





The rest of the sites are expected to open by the end of April.





All testing is available at no cost for those meeting CDC criteria, and patients will be informed of their results within 24 hours.

Rite Aid:

Rite Aid said its 25th testing location will open April 23 in Richmond, Va.





The retail pharmacy chain now has locations in eight states: Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.





Each site is expected to conduct about 200 tests per day.





Testing will be available at no cost for patients meeting CDC criteria.

