Update on COVID-19 testing sites at CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

The country's top retail pharmacy chains have opened drive-thru COVID-19 diagnostic testing sites in several states across the country. 

Below is an update of testing sites at CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid: 

CVS: 

  • CVS added two new drive-thru testing sites, one in Dearborn, Mich. and one in New Haven, Conn.

  • The company now has sites in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Michigan.

  • CVS has conducted 35,000 COVID-19 tests since March.

  • Testing is available at no cost to state residents who meet CDC criteria, and CVS is using Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test that gives results on the spot. 

Walgreens: 

  • Walgreens opened nine more drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations in five states, part of its plan to open 15 sites across the country.

  • Testing sites are now open in Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Texas.

  • The rest of the sites are expected to open by the end of April.

  • All testing is available at no cost for those meeting CDC criteria, and patients will be informed of their results within 24 hours. 

Rite Aid: 

  • Rite Aid said its 25th testing location will open April 23 in Richmond, Va.

  • The retail pharmacy chain now has locations in eight states: Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

  • Each site is expected to conduct about 200 tests per day.

  • Testing will be available at no cost for patients meeting CDC criteria. 

More articles on pharmacy:
CVS, UCLA Health unite to free hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
NIH teams up with 16 drugmakers to speed COVID-19 vaccine development
16 recent drug, device recalls

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers