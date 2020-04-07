Walgreens to open 15 COVID-19 testing sites in 7 states

Walgreens is opening 15 COVID-19 test sites in seven states across the country, the retail pharmacy chain said April 7.

The company said it will open sites in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas and that it chose the states based on hot spot markets with escalating COVID-19 cases.

The sites will be in Walgreens parking lots, and pharmacists will oversee self-administration of the test. The company will use Abbott's new COVID-19 test, which delivers results in five to 13 minutes.

Walgreens said it expects to be able to test up to 3,000 people per day, and the sites are expected to be up and running this week.

The tests will be free for people who meet CDC criteria for testing.

Read the full news release here.

