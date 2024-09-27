Unionization picks up after 'pharmageddon': 4 things to know

In the wake of 2023 walkouts by pharmacy workers dubbed "pharmageddon," major chains such as Walgreens and CVS are facing increased pressure from their employees to provide better working conditions and wages.
Here are four things to know:
-
Around 4,500 Walgreens, Rite Aid and CVS workers walked out of stores across multiple states from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, prompting temporary pharmacy closures.
-
Since the walkouts, CVS pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in Las Vegas have sought union representation.
-
Following the actions of workers in Las Vegas, CVS pharmacy employees across various locations have continued to push for union elections, including two locations in Rhode Island.
-
In California, CVS workers in Redlands have filed for a union election, according to a Sept. 23 Los Angeles Times report.