Ultra high-cost drugs to weigh on pharmacy finances: 5 things to know

The introduction of ultra high-cost drugs, such as gene and cell therapies, is set to reshape pharmacy practices, according to a forecast published in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and ASHP Foundation, its philanthropic arm.
As UHCDs offer new therapeutic possibilities, they also present challenges for health systems and pharmacy departments.
Here are five things to know:
- UHCDs, some of which can cost over $1 million per patient, will put financial strain on health systems. The forecast highlights the urgent need for pharmacies to develop sustainable financial models and strategic plans to address reimbursement complexities and ensure equitable access.
- Administering UHCDs requires specialized training and expanded roles for pharmacy staff. As these treatments become more common, pharmacies will need to invest in workforce development, including upskilling pharmacists and technicians to manage the new therapies' complexities, according to the report.
- The financial burden of UHCDs will also challenge both insurers and healthcare providers. The forecast suggests that health systems may face increased pressure from payers to adopt outcome-based reimbursement models, which could further complicate the financial landscape for pharmacies.
- The growing use of UHCDs will require pharmacies to adapt their operations, including refining patient care models and improving tracking systems.
- The forecast urges pharmacy leaders to prepare for the increasing role of UHCDs by integrating them into long-term strategic planning.