UC San Diego and the 340B program: 4 numbers to know

As tensions heat up surrounding 340B, UC San Diego Health said the federal program — which aims to lower prescription drug prices for hospitals that treat low-income and uninsured patients — is a "vital lifeline."

Here are four numbers concerning UC San Diego and the 340B program, according to the health system's website:

1. $315 million: The approximate annual 340B savings that benefit UC San Diego patients.

2. 28.38 percent: UC San Diego Health's disproportionate share hospital percentage, or the percent of Medicare inpatient days for patients entitled to Medicare Part A benefits and supplemental security income.

3. $169.1 million: Loss incurred by providing access to care for recipients of Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program for people with disabilities and low-income residents.

4. $75.9 million: Amount provided for community health improvement services, financial assistance, subsidized health services, cash and in-kind contributions, charity care, and health education and training.

If the program is narrowed or altered, "hospital discharge prescription services could be eliminated, which could result in readmissions or poor outcomes," the system said, and it "may have to eliminate specialty pharmacy and chronic care prescription services, disease management services and home infusion services."