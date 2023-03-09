Health groups form pro-340B program alliance

Community health centers, healthcare advocacy groups and a pharmaceutical lobby created an alliance aimed at protecting 340B, a drug-pricing program for eligible hospitals.

The new group, called the "Alliance to Save America's 340B Program," said in a March 9 news release it was formed to stop large, well-resourced hospitals participating in the program from surprise billing and "predatory debt collection."

The 340B program was created more than 30 years ago, and the service — which offers discounted drugs to hospitals that treat a large proportion of underinsured and uninsured patients — has long been controversial. The new alliance said it hopes to banish these loopholes.

"Fixing the 340B program has long been a priority for us. We believe the best way to fix it and make sure the program is benefiting those it's intended to serve is to work with other 340B stakeholders," Stephen Ubl, CEO and president of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, said in a statement. "This partnership marks a historic, united step toward improving the 340B program, and we encourage policymakers and other stakeholders to join us."

Besides PhRMA, the founding participants of the alliance include the Autoimmune Association; the Association of Asian Pacific Community Health Organizations; Black, Gifted, and Whole, a charity that works to boost enrollment and graduation rates among Black men; the Community Oncology Alliance; the Health Choice Network; the National Association of Community Health Centers; the National Consumers League; the National Hispanic Medical Association; the National Grange, an agriculture advocacy group; NCODA, a nonprofit for oncology teams; and OCHIN, a healthcare innovation nonprofit.