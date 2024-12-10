U of Kentucky pharmacy school deploys AI

Lexington-based University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy has begun integrating the use of AI into its classes. The technology is being used not only to streamline administrative tasks, but to foster student engagement and strengthen problem-solving skills.

Professors have harnessed AI to serve as a virtual tutor, converse as a patient or healthcare provider, and prepare pharmacy students for their clinical examinations, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the university.

"It allows us to create dynamic, real-time learning environments where students can interact, explore topics more deeply, ask nuanced questions and receive immediate feedback. This opens new teaching and learning possibilities that we haven't had before," Jeff Cain, EdD, vice chair in the department of pharmacy practice and science, said in the release.

Mandy Jones, PharmD, associate professor of pharmacy practice and science, requires students to compare their own clinical notes to AI-generated ones, as well as verify the accuracy of the AI-generated data.

"It's been a game-changer for sure, but it must be used appropriately. We have a responsibility to teach students about the limitations of AI and how to utilize AI tools ethically and responsibly," Dr. Jones said in the release.