Trinity Health to build $1.5M pharmacy

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is building a $1.5 million retail pharmacy in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Trinity began construction on the 2,000-square-foot facility May 16. The pharmacy will offer walk-up counter service and a drive-thru for patients at Trinity Health Clinica Santa Maria, a primary care clinic that serves a large population of low- to moderate-income residents in Grand Rapids, according to Mlive.

"This new addition will provide patients with easier access to pharmacy services in a location that is both convenient and close to home," Kameron Selleck, practice leader at Trinity Health Clinica Santa Maria, said in a May 16 news release. "In addition to creating four new jobs within the pharmacy, it is improving access to important medical care for our patient population — persons of color and vulnerable populations in the community."

The pharmacy is slated to be completed in December.