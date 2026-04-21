Top 15 specialty pharmacies of 2025: Report

Pharmacy benefit manager-affiliated specialty pharmacies continue to dominate the market, with the top three companies accounting for two-thirds of prescription revenues in 2025, according to an April 21 Drug Channels report.

Here are five things to know:

1. The market remains highly concentrated: The report analyzed the top 15 specialty pharmacies by dispensing revenue and found concentration persists despite growth in accredited locations, which exceeded more than 1,900 in 2025, up 3% year over year and more than five times higher than in 2015.

2. Specialty drug spending continues to rise: Specialty pharmacies collectively dispensed $293.4 billion in drugs in 2025, a 9.6% increase from the previous year.

3. PBM-owned entities dominate revenue: Pharmacies tied to PBMs and major insurers continue to control a significant share of specialty drug-dispensing revenue.

4. Hospitals are gaining ground: Health systems expanded from 106 accredited specialty pharmacy locations in 2017 to 553 in 2025, now representing 28% of sites.

5. Independents face scale challenges: Independent pharmacies remain the largest category by number of locations but account for a smaller share of total revenue as vertical integration drives consolidation.

The top 15 specialty pharmacies by dispensing revenue were:

CVS Specialty Accredo/Freedom Fertility Optum Specialty Pharmacy Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy/Walgreens stores Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy/CareMed Specialty Pharmacy PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy/Paragon Healthcare Acaria Health/Foundation Care Walmart Specialty Pharmacy/Walmart stores Senderra Specialty Pharmacy Biologics Lumicera Health Services AHF Pharmacy Soleo Health

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.