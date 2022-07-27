Top 15 specialty pharmacies by revenue

CVS Health's and Cigna's specialty pharmacies make a slight majority in the nation's revenue share, and the four top companies account for 75 percent of the market share, according to the Drug Channels Institute's estimates released July 27.

Here are the 15 most lucrative specialty pharmacies, according to the Drug Channels Institute:

1. CVS Specialty — $52.9 billion

2. Accredo / Freedom Fertility — $43.5 billion

3. Optum Specialty Pharmacy — $25.8 billion

4. AllianceRx / Walgreens stores — $19.2 billion

5. Humana Specialty Pharmacy — $4.9 billion

6. Acaria Health — $4.7 billion

7. Kroger Specialty Pharmacy / Kroger stores — $4 billion

8. CarePathRx — $2 billion

9. Specialty Pharmacy Solutions — $1.8 billion

10. AHF Pharmacy — $1.7 billion

11. US Bioservices — $1.6 billion

12. SenderraRx — $1.3 billion

13. Walmart Specialty Pharmacy / Walmart stores — $1.1 billion

14. Elixir Speciality / Rite Aid stores — $800 million

15. Amber Pharmacy / Hy-Vee stores — $600 million