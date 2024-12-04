The race to create an oral GLP-1 obesity drug: 4 things to know

The push to develop the first oral GLP-1 receptor drug for obesity is heating up, as three phase 3 drugs race to become the first approved oral treatment for obesity, Global Data reported Dec. 2.
Here are four things to know:
- There are three FDA approved GLP-1 receptor drugs for obesity: Wegovy, Saxenda and Zepbound. All of these drugs are injectables.
- A total of 63 oral GLP-1 receptor drugs are in development, with four phase 3 products competing for the first approval of an oral version of the drug.
- Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus, which is FDA approved for Type 2 diabetes, is being tested for obesity treatment. The company also has a phase 3 candidate expected to launch by the end of 2025 that has the highest likelihood of approval in the category, according to the report.
- Eli Lilly's orforglipron calcium, currently in phase 3 trials, is projected to launch in 2026 as Eli Lilly seeks to expand its GLP-1 receptor portfolio. It could become the first oral GLP-1 receptor drug approved for obesity as well as the first small-molecule GLP-1 receptor approved by the FDA.