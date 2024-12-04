The race to create an oral GLP-1 obesity drug: 4 things to know

Alexandra Murphy -

The push to develop the first oral GLP-1 receptor drug for obesity is heating up, as three phase 3 drugs race to become the first approved oral treatment for obesity, Global Data reported Dec. 2. 

Here are four things to know: 

  1. There are three FDA approved GLP-1 receptor drugs for obesity: Wegovy, Saxenda and Zepbound. All of these drugs are injectables. 

  2. A total of 63 oral GLP-1 receptor drugs are in development, with four phase 3 products competing for the first approval of an oral version of the drug. 

  3. Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus, which is FDA approved for Type 2 diabetes, is being tested for obesity treatment. The company also has a phase 3 candidate expected to launch by the end of 2025 that has the highest likelihood of approval in the category, according to the report. 

  4. Eli Lilly's orforglipron calcium, currently in phase 3 trials, is projected to launch in 2026 as Eli Lilly seeks to expand its GLP-1 receptor portfolio. It could become the first oral GLP-1 receptor drug approved for obesity as well as the first small-molecule GLP-1 receptor approved by the FDA.

