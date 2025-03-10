The pharma industry's 2025 revenue projections

The global pharmaceuticals market is estimated to reach $1.21 trillion in 2025, according to Statista data

Overall, Statista predicted the worldwide pharma industry market revenue will increase 4.5% between 2024 and 2025. 

Oncology medication revenue is projected to grow 7.6%, reaching $208.86 billion in 2025. Other lucrative pharmaceutical markets in 2025 include:

  • Anti-diabetes drugs — $84.48 billion (8.3% growth from 2024)

  • Vaccines — $69.21 billion (-6.6%)

  • Immunosuppressants — $61.05 billion (15.1%)

  • Antiviral drugs — $52.19 billion (2%)

  • Anti-rheumatic drugs — $47.33 billion (-0.7%)

By 2026, Statista predicted the cell therapy market will reach $87.22 billion, gene therapies will reach $13.25 billion and nucleic acid therapies will hit $1.35 billion. 

Oncology is expected to account for the largest chunk of the next generation of therapeutic areas, with a projected $62.54 billion market value. The other leading therapeutic areas are expected to be multiple sclerosis ($12.66 billion) and inflammatory rheumatism ($5.77 billion). 

