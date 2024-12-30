The barriers to banning US drug ads

A growing push to ban pharmaceutical ads on U.S. television faces significant hurdles, despite vocal support among key figures in the incoming Trump administration, The New York Times reported Dec. 23.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of HHS, has been a longtime critic of such ads, arguing they promote unnecessary medications and mislead the public.

Elon Musk, who is leading a government cost-cutting effort, also voiced support, writing on social media, "No advertising for pharma." Brendan Carr, Mr. Trump's pick for chair of the Federal Communications Commission, stated his agency could enforce a ban, adding that the U.S. is "way, way too overmedicated."

Pharmaceutical companies spend over $5 billion annually on ads, and these commercials can generate significant sales. However, any attempt to restrict or ban these ads would face major legal challenges, according to the Times report.

Previous efforts to limit pharmaceutical advertising, including an attempt to require drug pricing in commercials have been blocked by the courts, often on First Amendment grounds.