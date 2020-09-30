The 6 drugs with prices under congressional investigation

The House Oversight Committee is holding hearings Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 for drugmaker CEOs to testify about pricing practices, according to STAT.

The hearings come as part of an 18-month investigation first led by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., in 2019.

Below are the six drugs the committee included in its probe, according to STAT:

Revlimid, a multiple myeloma drug manufactured by Bristol Myers Squibb



Copaxone, a multiple sclerosis drug manufactured by Teva



Enbrel, an autoimmune disease drug manufactured by Amgen



Sensipar, a secondary hyperparathyroidism drug manufactured by Amgen



H.P. Acthar, hormone gel manufactured by Mallinckrodt



Gleevec, a chemotherapy drug manufactured by Novartis

More articles on pharmacy:

10 recent exec moves affecting the pharma industry

Pfizer to give $22M in drugs to Strategic National Stockpile

7 former FDA commissioners write opinion column lamenting White House's treatment of agency

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.