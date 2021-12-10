The 10 biggest pharmacy stories in 2021

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Here are the 10 most widely-read pharmacy stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2021, listed in order from most to least popular:
1. Mark Cuban launches generic drug company
2. Health officials investigating death of Miami physician shortly after getting Pfizer vaccine
3. Physicians prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning
4. What happened to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate?
5. Most successful vaccine rollouts in US: 4 state strategies
6. 5 recent drug, device recalls
7. J&J vaccine effective against virus variants, study shows
8. Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 10 times less effective against virus variant in small study\
9. Walmart must pay pharmacist $27.5M for denying her breaks, overtime pay
10. How retail pharmacies plan to handle leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses