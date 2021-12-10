The 10 biggest pharmacy stories in 2021

Here are the 10 most widely-read pharmacy stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2021, listed in order from most to least popular:

1. Mark Cuban launches generic drug company

2. Health officials investigating death of Miami physician shortly after getting Pfizer vaccine

3. Physicians prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning

4. What happened to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate?

5. Most successful vaccine rollouts in US: 4 state strategies

6. 5 recent drug, device recalls

7. J&J vaccine effective against virus variants, study shows

8. Pfizer, Moderna vaccines 10 times less effective against virus variant in small study\

9. Walmart must pay pharmacist $27.5M for denying her breaks, overtime pay

10. How retail pharmacies plan to handle leftover COVID-19 vaccine doses