Texas VA medical center to close 3 pharmacies

San Antonio-based Brooke Army Medical Center will close three pharmacies in March "due to several changes within the military healthcare system."

The medical center's Gateway Bulverde Pharmacy will close March 3, and the Schertz and Westover Medical Home Pharmacies will close March 28, according to a Facebook post from the hospital. These consolidations will allow other Defense Health Network Central pharmacies "continue to provide a high level of quality service," BAMC said.

BAMC is the only level 1 trauma center within the military health system, according to its website. The medical center and its six outpatient clinics provide care for more than 240,000 military beneficiaries in the San Antonio area.