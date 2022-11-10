Test-to-treat access limited for some, study finds

Many Americans in rural areas do not have easy access to federal test-to-treat sites, according to a study published Nov. 9 in JAMA Network Open.

The White House's "test-to-treat" initiative launched in March, allowing high-risk patients with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at pharmacies and receive free antiviral pills on the spot.

To understand disparities in test-to-treat access, a team led by researchers at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville calculated the shortest driving distance between every U.S. Census area and all 2,227 test-to-treat sites listed on HealthData.gov as of May 4.

Researchers found sites were heavily concentrated around metropolitan areas. Overall, 15 percent of the U.S. population (and 59 percent of rural residents) lived more than an hour away from the nearest test-to-treat site.

"Timely access to treatment is a priority because these medications are indicated within 5 days of symptom onset," researchers said. "Expanding inclusion of rural and tribal facilities in the test-to-treat initiative may improve access for these populations."

View the full study here.