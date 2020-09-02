Steroids the new standard of care for severe COVID-19, WHO says

The World Health Organization has issued new treatment guidelines calling for steroids to be the new standard of care for patients with severe and critical COVID-19, after a study showing steroids reduced the risk of death by one-third.

The analysis, published Sept. 2 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, consists of seven clinical trials conducted by the WHO.

The WHO said patients with severe and critical COVID-19 should receive seven to 10 days of steroid treatment, but cautioned against using it for patients who aren't severely ill, which could deplete resources and leave critically ill patients without the drugs.

In the study, the survival benefit remained consistent regardless of the type of steroid given or dose, or whether patients were on a ventilator or receiving supplemental oxygen.

Steroids are a type of anti-inflammatory drug typically used to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, according to the Cleveland Clinic. They don't directly affect the COVID-19 virus, but they prevent the immune system from going into overdrive.

It's still unclear whether there's a benefit in starting steroid treatment before COVID-19 becomes severe, as there is concern that if steroids are given too early, they may hinder the body's ability to fight the virus.

