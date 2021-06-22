States with the most, least pharmacies per capita

There are more than 26,000 pharmacies in the U.S., yet many Americans struggle to access one.

One in 3 neighborhoods in the country's 30 largest cities lack convenient access to a pharmacy, an issue much more prevalent among Black and Latinx communities, according to a Health Affairs study published in May.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by how many pharmacies they have per 10,000 residents, according to research released by pharmacy discount company USA Rx: