Sanofi establishing nonprofit to supply low-income nations with drugs

Sanofi formed a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to essential medicines for patients in 40 low-income countries, the French drugmaker announced April 7.

The nonprofit, named Sanofi Global Health, will provide the nations with 30 of Sanofi's drugs spanning a range of therapeutic categories, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, tuberculosis and malaria.

Sanofi Global Health will also fund training programs for healthcare professionals in low-income countries to help them establish sustainable healthcare systems for patients with chronic conditions that require complex care.

Additionally, Sanofi said it will donate 100,000 vials of medicine per year for patients living with rare diseases who have no access to treatments, ecodesign all its new products by 2025 and remove all pre-formed plastic packaging from its vaccines by 2027.

