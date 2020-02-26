Sandoz says it won't raise drug prices during coronavirus outbreak

The CEO of Sandoz — the generic unit of Novartis — said in a Feb. 26 LinkedIn post that the drugmaker won't raise list prices of its drugs that can be used to help treat coronavirus patients.

A Sandoz spokesperson confirmed to BioPharma Dive that the drugmaker created a list of drugs and products it considers "essential" to help people diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including antivirals and antibiotics.

Sandoz will not raise list prices, decrease rebates or take "other actions that are in our control that will increase the cost of our commercial medications to healthcare systems," for any of the drugs on the list, according to BioPharma Dive.

"Our purpose, to pioneer access for patients, includes a responsibility to work diligently to ensure stable supply and product availability at prices patients and healthcare systems can afford. And this is something we should never compromise on," Richard Saynor, CEO of Sandoz, wrote.

