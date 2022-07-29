Rite Aid denies some prescriptions from telehealth startups

Rite Aid Corp. has stopped filling prescriptions for controlled substances from the telehealth startups Cerebral and Done, Bloomberg reported July 28.

Rite Aid adopted the policy earlier this year across its 2,350 U.S. pharmacies, a company spokesperson told the publication.

CVS Health and Walmart also stopped filling prescriptions from the companies earlier this year, while Walgreens says it reviews prescriptions to ensure they have "a legitimate medical purpose," according to Bloomberg.

The prescription denials come amid concerns about the volume of stimulants prescribed by clinicians at the companies. In March, The Wall Street Journal reported that some Cerebral clinicians said they felt pressure to prescribe stimulants, such as Adderall, to patients after a 30-minute evaluation, which they said was not enough time to properly diagnose attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. In May, Cerebral said it would stop prescribing most controlled substances, and its board voted to replace CEO Kyle Roberston amid a federal probe into the company.

Cerebral and Done have previously denied pushing clinicians to prescribe stimulants.









