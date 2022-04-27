Repeat shots advised for 1,800 after pharmacy improperly stores vaccines

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is advising 1,800 people who were vaccinated for COVID-19 at Denver-based Red Rock Pharmacy to get revaccinated because the pharmacy improperly stored and handled vaccines, NBC affiliate 9News reported April 26.

The state health department suspended the pharmacy from participating in its COVID-19 vaccination program after an on-site visit revealed a number of issues with their handling of the vaccines. The CDC found approximately 2,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses to be invalid because of the pharmacy's violations.

The facility primarily administered booster shots but also gave primary doses. All patients who received COVID-19 vaccines during the pharmacy's off-site clinics between Jan. 15, 2021, and April 1, 2022, should be revaccinated, according to the state health department.