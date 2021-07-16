Providence joins opposition to Aduhelm administration

Providence is the latest major health system refusing to administer Biogen's much-debated Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

The Renton, Wash.-based system's decision mirrors those recently made by Cleveland Clinic and New York City-based Mount Sinai.

Providence decided not to administer Aduhelm at this time because of the ongoing investigation of the drug’s approval, as well as its risks and the lack of clear evidence demonstrating clinical benefit, a spokesperson told Becker's July 16.

"We understand that people living with Alzheimer’s and their families are seeking disease-modifying treatments, and we are hopeful that with more research, we will soon be able to offer such a treatment to improve the lives of our patients and families," Providence said.

Providence said it will reevaluate Aduhelm's potential use for its patients when the investigation is complete and more data on the drug's clinical benefit becomes available.