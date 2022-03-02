Press Ganey: 53% of patients struggle to find right treatment option

Fifty-three percent of patients struggle when searching for treatment options for themselves, Press Ganey's "Digital Consumer Trends in Pharma 2022" report found.

Researchers surveyed a representative sample of 1,126 healthcare consumers about their digital behaviors, preferences, and expectations in regard to pharmaceutical and medical device brands. The survey was commissioned by Press Ganey and conducted through an independent third-party market research agency in the second half of 2021.

Four key findings: