Press Ganey: 53% of patients struggle to find right treatment option

Fifty-three percent of patients struggle when searching for treatment options for themselves, Press Ganey's "Digital Consumer Trends in Pharma 2022" report found.
Researchers surveyed a representative sample of 1,126 healthcare consumers about their digital behaviors, preferences, and expectations in regard to pharmaceutical and medical device brands. The survey was commissioned by Press Ganey and conducted through an independent third-party market research agency in the second half of 2021.
Four key findings:
- Nearly 50 percent of respondents said finding the right physician was a barrier to treatment, while 53 percent said finding the right treatment was the largest hurdle.
- Seventy-one percent of respondents said telemedicine would help them adhere to appointments and manage prescriptions.
- Nearly 96 percent of respondents consider online ratings "somewhat to extremely important" when evaluating and choosing a doctor.
- Sixty-nine percent of respondents over age 60 have gone online to research a prescription medication or medical device in the past year.