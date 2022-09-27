Prescryptive Health acquires PBM

Redmond, Wash.-based Prescryptive Health acquired nonprofit pharmacy benefit manager Northwest Pharmacy Services and all of its current staff Sept. 27.

Prescryptive is a PBM that describes itself as a healthcare tech company that specializes in drug price transparency. The recent acquisition of Northwest Pharmacy Services, which serves more than 44,000 customers, will "rewrite the script for the US drug market" by "removing barriers to access and empowering patients to take control of their prescriptions," according to a Prescryptive news release.

The cost of the acquisition was not disclosed.

"Prescryptive's transformative solution not only offers big savings for consumers but also substantial efficiency and savings for PBMs and health plans, lowering prescription drug costs by an average of 20% year-over-year per member, per month," Anja Kraemer, CEO of Northwest Pharmacy, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to bring this innovative technology and savings opportunity to our members and payer partners."