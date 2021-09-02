Prescriptions that saw the biggest uptick in fills this summer

Listen
Prescription medication fills returned to pre-pandemic levels this summer, as many Americans resumed visits with their healthcare providers, according to a Sept. 2 GoodRx report.
Five things to know:
- Eyelash growth medication experienced a more than 2,000 percent increase in fill rate in April 2021.
- Weight loss drugs' fill rates increased by more than 35 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, driven by fills for phentermine, sold under brand name Adipex-P.
- Fills for topical corticosteroid creams, used to treat rashes and eczema, increased by up to 20 percent in 2021 compared to 2019.
- Acne medications' fill rate increased by 16 percent in 2021 compared to 2019.
- Fills for sertraline, which is sold under the brand name Zoloft and treats anxiety and depression, increased by as much as 8 percent in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2019.