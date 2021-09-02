Prescriptions that saw the biggest uptick in fills this summer

Katie Adams - 
Prescription medication fills returned to pre-pandemic levels this summer, as many Americans resumed visits with their healthcare providers, according to a Sept. 2 GoodRx report.

Five things to know:

  1. Eyelash growth medication experienced a more than 2,000 percent increase in fill rate in April 2021.

  2. Weight loss drugs' fill rates increased by more than 35 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, driven by fills for phentermine, sold under brand name Adipex-P.

  3. Fills for topical corticosteroid creams, used to treat rashes and eczema, increased by up to 20 percent in 2021 compared to 2019.

  4. Acne medications' fill rate increased by 16 percent in 2021 compared to 2019.

  5. Fills for sertraline, which is sold under the brand name Zoloft and treats anxiety and depression, increased by as much as 8 percent in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2019.

