Premier honors 6 health system pharmacies

Premier recently recognized six U.S. hospitals and health system pharmacies and one pharmacist through the company's 2024 Premier Pharmacy awards.
Here are the winners, according to a news release shared with Becker's:
- Dave Cecere, PharmD, of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health won The Chris Jones Memorial Award, Compounding Excellence Award as an individual. WVU Health also won the same award as an institution.
- University Hospitals in Cleveland and UVA Health in Charlottesville, Va., both won High Value Pharmacy awards.
- Nilesh Desai from Baptist Health in Louisville, Ky., won the Innovative Pharmacy award as an individual.
- Mount Sinai in New York City won the Innovative Pharmacy award as an institution.
- Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources both won Resilient Supply chain awards.