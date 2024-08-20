Premier honors 6 health system pharmacies

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Premier recently recognized six U.S. hospitals and health system pharmacies and one pharmacist through the company's 2024 Premier Pharmacy awards. 

Here are the winners, according to a news release shared with Becker's:

  • Dave Cecere, PharmD, of Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health won The Chris Jones Memorial Award, Compounding Excellence Award as an individual. WVU Health also won the same award as an institution.

  • University Hospitals in Cleveland and UVA Health in Charlottesville, Va., both won High Value Pharmacy awards.

  • Nilesh Desai from Baptist Health in Louisville, Ky., won the Innovative Pharmacy award as an individual.

  • Mount Sinai in New York City won the Innovative Pharmacy award as an institution.

  • Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources both won Resilient Supply chain awards.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles