Planned Maryland pharmacy school loses state funding

The Maryland Board of Public Works voted 3-0 to cut funds the state had allocated for a new pharmacy school building at Princess Anne-based University of Maryland Eastern Shore, according to Delmarva Daily Times.

The state had set aside $62 million for construction projects at the university.

The board, which has the authority to cut up to 25 percent of the state budget, approved nearly $121 million in budget cuts May 20 to offset the pandemic's negative economic impact.

