Pharmacies testing new strategies to get kids on board with COVID-19 shots

About 3.1 million children ages 5-11 have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 22, but many of them receive their shots with tears in their eyes, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Pharmacists from around the country shared tips with the Journal on how to make young children more comfortable getting shots. Here are five tips they offered:
- Don't let young children see the needle.
- Make the inoculation as quick as safely possible.
- Use distractions and jokes to make children feel more comfortable.
- Have treats on hand to motivate children with a post-shot reward.
- Send children whose parents know they're likely to throw a fit to a "VIP lounge" so that other children don't get scared after seeing their reactions.