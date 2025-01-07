Pharmaceuticals adding 'forever chemicals' to water supply: Study

A new study found that the widespread use of pharmaceuticals is introducing toxic "forever chemicals" into U.S. waterways, with large municipal wastewater treatment plants unable to effectively filter them out, The Washington Post reported Jan. 7.

The chemicals, known as organofluorines — which include per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS — are found in commonly prescribed medications such as antidepressants, statins and drugs for Type 2 diabetes and HIV.

Published Jan. 6 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study highlighted the challenge posed by these chemicals, which persist in the environment and can enter drinking water supplies after treatment.

Despite filtration efforts at large treatment facilities, the study found that up to 75% of the chemicals remain in wastewater even after processing. The study's lead author, Bridger Ruyle, PhD, told the Post that many fluorinated medications are not fully metabolized by the human body and their compounds are excreted into wastewater.

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued guidance for monitoring PFAS in wastewater but has not set specific regulations for these compounds in wastewater systems.