Pfizer says its vaccine is safe & effective in 5-11 year-olds: 5 things to know

Pfizer on Sept. 20 released trial data showing its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11. Here are five key details:

The data comes from a phase 2/3 study that included 2,268 participants ages 5-11.



The trial participants received two 10-microgram doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, administered 21 days apart. For people ages 12 and older, Pfizer uses a 30-microgram dose.



Pfizer said the trial demonstrated a "favorable safety profile and robust neutralizing antibody responses in children 5 to 11 years of age." The findings have not been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal.



Pfizer said it will share this data with the FDA and other regulators as soon as possible.



Of the drugmakers with a COVID-19 vaccine in use in the U.S., Pfizer is the first one to produce results from a trial testing its vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.