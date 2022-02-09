Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine becomes highest-selling pharmaceutical in history

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Pfizer on Feb. 8 reported $36.8 billion in 2021 sales for its COVID-19 vaccine, making it the highest-selling pharmaceutical product in a single year.

Three things to know:

  1. In 2021, Pfizer hauled in $7.8 billion in U.S. COVID-19 vaccine sales and $29 billion in international sales.

  2. The second-highest sales of a pharmaceutical product in a single year also came in 2021, as AbbVie raked in $20.7 billion for its rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

  3. Pfizer controls about 70 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine market in the U.S. and Europe, according to Endpoints News.
 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles