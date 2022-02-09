Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine becomes highest-selling pharmaceutical in history

Listen
Pfizer on Feb. 8 reported $36.8 billion in 2021 sales for its COVID-19 vaccine, making it the highest-selling pharmaceutical product in a single year.
Three things to know:
- In 2021, Pfizer hauled in $7.8 billion in U.S. COVID-19 vaccine sales and $29 billion in international sales.
- The second-highest sales of a pharmaceutical product in a single year also came in 2021, as AbbVie raked in $20.7 billion for its rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.
- Pfizer controls about 70 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine market in the U.S. and Europe, according to Endpoints News.